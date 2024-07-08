euro-2024:-netherlands-knockout-turkey,-see-full-semi-finals-fixtures

The Netherlands came from behind to stop Turkey from knocking them out of Euro 2024 in the quarter-final stage.

In the first half of the encounter, Turkey looked like a side that would go all the way to grab the win within the regulation time. This optimism gained more ground when the Turkish side grabbed the opening goal in the 35th minute through the boots of Samet Akaydin.

The Dutch team couldn’t do much for the rest of the first half as the Turkish side went into the break with a slim lead.

The Netherlands waited until the 70th minute of the encounter before they grabbed the equaliser through the boots of Stefan de Vrij.

Six minutes later, the table completely turned in favour of the Dutch team when Turkish defender, Mert Müldür scored an own goal in the 76th minute.

Afterwards, the Dutch team remained solid at the back as they successfully defended the lead and grabbed a resounding 2-1 win against a resilient Turkish side.

Following the win, the Dutch team will face England in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Below are the Euro 2024 semi-finals fixtures and kick-off time:

Tuesday, July 9

Spain Vs France

8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

England Vs the Netherlands

8 p.m.