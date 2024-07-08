euro-2024:-england-have-bukayo-saka,-manuel-akanji-to-thank-for-beating-switzerland

Struggling Three Lions of England survived resilient Switzerland to book a place in the semi-final stage of the European Championship (Euro 2024).

During the Euro 2024 semi-finals between Switzerland and England, the Swiss team looked like a side that would stun the inconsistent English side.

To the surprise of many, the Swiss side played a very balanced game with the star-studded English side. They enjoyed 48 per cent of the ball possession as against England’s 52 per cent.

To crown it all, after playing a barren draw, Switzerland who had 11 shots on target scored the match opener in the 75th minute.

Coach Gareth Southgate and his boys had to wait until the 80th minute before Arsenal’s winger, Bukayo Saka came to their rescue. Saka grabbed the equaliser after taking full advantage of a pass from Declan Rice.

The goal pushed the game into extra time which did not produce any winner. Hence, the match had to be decided by penalties.

Unfortunately for Switzerland, Manchester City defender, Manuel Akanji who took the first penalty kick for the Swiss side missed his attempt.

As for the Three Lions, Cole Palmer of Chelsea opened the scoring for them and they built on it perfectly. At the end of the day, England won the match 5-3 via penalties.

This means that coach Gareth Southgate and his boys will take on either the Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-finals.