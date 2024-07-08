enzo-maresca-reveals-his-priority-as-chelsea-manager

Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca has stressed that he intends to make the Stamford Bridge-based club play an aggressive type of football from next season.

Enzo Maresca who stated this during his official unveiling as Chelsea’s head coach earlier today, June 8, 2024, noted that the club needs the right mentality and culture.

In recent years, Chelsea have been a complete shadow of their former self, especially after the exit of the club’s former owner, Roman Abramovich.

In the last two seasons, Chelsea have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League campaign due to their lack of form in the Premier League.

Also, they have been struggling in other domestic competitions even though the club’s new owners, Todd Boehly and his consortium, have spent over £1 billion in signing new players.

Enzo Maresca, who led Leicester City to return to the Premier League from the EFL Championship last season, is seen as the man that can lead the resurgence of Chelsea in English football and Europe.

The 44-year-old Italian tactician who replaced coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters that his priority at Chelsea currently is to create a culture the club’s fans can be proud of.

“In this moment, when you join a club you try to analyse what the club and team needs to improve and do the right things”, Enzo Maresca said.

“For me, it is clear we need to create as soon as possible the right mentality and culture, a culture the fans can be proud of.

“We are going to try to be an aggressive team on the ball and off the ball and we need to create this connection between the fans and the club, especially at home.”