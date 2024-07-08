efcc-asks-morocco,-tunisia,-algeria-and-others-to-watch-list-yahaya-bello





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked INTERPOL in North African countries Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Sudan and Algeria to place former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on its watchlist.

The Nation reports that the antigraft agency took the decision based on credible intelligence. Sources in the agency were quoted to have said that many options are on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, including but not limited to storming the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding.

The watch list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja. Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2 billion.

Although the ex-governor has denied the allegation, he has consistently failed to appear before the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite on June 13th and June 27th.

At the last hearing, he filed an application for the transfer of his trial to the Federal High Court, Lokoja.