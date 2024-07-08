early-filers:-ngx-applauds-geregu-power,-airtel-africa,-others-for-corporate-governance-practices  

The NGX has recognized five companies, namely Geregu Power Plc, United Capital, Infinity Mortgage Bank, Briclinks Plc, and Airtel Africa for their high corporate governance practices.

According to the NGX’s regulatory arm, NGX RegCo, these companies were recognized as early filers for 2023 and Q1 2024.

Early filers are companies that submit their interim financial statements at least two weeks ahead of the due date and their audited financial statements at least four weeks before their due dates.

The notice by NGX RegCo read, “Companies listed on NGX are required to file their financial statements in a timely fashion in accordance with the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of NGX (Issuers’ Rules). NGX RegCo has identified the companies listed on Schedule 2 below as companies that have met the minimum listing standards in terms of timely disclosure of their annual and quarterly financial statements.”

“NGX RegCo is particularly proud of these companies and will continue to showcase listed companies that imbibe high corporate governance practices.”

Their filing dates

Geregu Power Plc, United Capital, Infinity Mortgage Bank, and Airtel Africa filed their Q1 2024 interim financial statements at least two weeks before the due date. While Geregu Power Plc and Briclinks Africa filed their audited financial statements at least four weeks before the due date.

For Q1 2024, the due date for filing the interim financial statement was April 30, 2024. However, Geregu Power filed its Q1 financial statements on April 9. Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank and United Capital filed on April 12 and 15 respectively.

Airtel Africa, whose financial year ends in March, had a due date of May 30, 2024, for its audited financial statement. However, the group filed its statement on May 9, 2024.

Geregu Power Plc, with a due date of February 29, 2024, filed its FY 2023 audited financial statement on January 23, 2024. Similarly, Briclinks Africa Plc, whose due date was March 31, 2024, submitted its statement on January 22, 2024.

Recall that in May, the NGX fined three companies the sum of N49.5 million for failure to file their audited financial statements before the due date. African Alliance Insurance, NCR (Nigeria), and eTranzact International were the fined companies.

Companies listed on NGX are required to file their financial statements in a timely fashion in accordance with the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of NGX (Issuers’ Rules).

NGX RegCo has identified the companies listed on Schedule 2 below as companies that have met the minimum listing standards in terms of timely disclosure of their annual and quarterly financial statements.