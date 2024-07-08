dj-cuppy-reveals-what-she-can-bring-to-the-table-in-a-relationship

Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed what she can offer in a relationship.Gistmania reports that DJ Cuppy recently got baptised at a Church in the United Kingdom.

Taking to her X page on Monday, the billionaire heiress disclosed that the Holy Bible is what she brings to the table.

Speaking while joining the viral social media ‘What do you bring to the table’ challenge, which implies what a partner can offer in a relationship or marriage.

On her X handle, Cuppy shared: “‘What do you bring to the table?’

“Me: Holy Bible.”

She explained that embracing her faith has made her realise that being beautiful is more than just an outward appearance.

According to her, true beauty is about inner peace, purpose, and self-worth.

Gistmania reports that DJ Cuppy is publicly known to be single at the moment.

Her most recent relationship was her failed engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

However, they both parted ways in July 2023, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

Recently, Cuppy has been vocal about her desire to find her “true love,” saying being “single and childless” in her 30s is “lonely and boring.”