davido’s-associate-tunde-ednut-throws-shades-at-sophia,-hints-at-what-triggered-baby-mama

Davido’s associate Tunde Ednut has also seemingly thrown his weight behind the singer amid his ongoing child custody battle with Sophia Momodu

Tunde Ednut suggested that Davido’s traditional wedding to Chioma was what triggered Sophia Momodu

The Instagram blogger’s post comes after Davido’s personal aide Isreal DMW also threw shades at the singer’s first baby mama

More reactions have continued to trail singer David Adeleke Davido and his first baby mama Sophia Momodu’s drama over their daughter Imade Adeleke’s custody as celebrities shared their two kobos about the issue.

Hours after Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, threw shades at Sophia, which spurred mixed reactions, another of the singer’s close allies, Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, has also done the same.

In a statement on Monday, July 8, Tunde claimed that the success of Davido and Chioma’s traditional marriage triggered Sophia more.

He further offered prayers for Davido and Chioma’s union to last forever.

He wrote:

“Na after their successful marriage na im she come dey vex mooore. May their marriage last forever and no man will put asunder. Amen.”

See Tunde Ednut‘s post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu tackled Tunde Ednut for posting her daughter Imade on his page.

Netizens react to Tunde Ednut’s post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

dowell_victoria_amieseifa:

“You are so childish and petty why do you always act like Lord Baelish? You are not a child , grow up and leave Sophia alone.”

hannahhueley:

“Sorry we don’t buy your narrative ! SOPHIA HAS RAISES HER DAUGHTER MODESTLY FOR 9 good years give her her praises or get lost.”

knowing_waheeda:

“Tunde you are too grown for this , worry about starting your own family.”

becky_gyado:

“The fact that women are also trolling her is so wild to me yo!”

rit_fabrics_:

“Was she supposed to keep quiet after being dragged to Court? You can’t beat me and ask me not to cry.”

paka.kuna:

“Stop taking sides . Respect your friend baby mama . They have attachment. They will settle this in long run . Everyone’s emotions will dry up in future . So what will happen after they settle.”

Sophia Momodu slams Israel DMW

In another report, Sophia reacted to Isreal DMW’s claims about Davido’s duties in Imade’s life.

The 9-year-old celebrated her Children’s Day with a media chat where she disclosed the number of countries she has visited.

Isreal immediately remarked that the little girl’s trips were made possible via his boss, which spurred an immediate response from Sophia.

