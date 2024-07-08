court-bars-rivers-cj-and-clerk-from-accepting-any-impeachment-notice-against-governor-fubara





A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has issued an ex parte order of interim injunction, barring the Chief Judge of the State and the Clerk of the State House of Assembly from engaging with the Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.

Justice Jumbo Stephen’s order also prevents the Chief Judge and the Clerk from recognizing Amaewhule and 26 others as Assembly members and from acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment, or communications from them.

The suit, marked PHC/2177/CS/2024, was filed by the Attorney General of the State and Governor Siminialayi Fubara as the first and second plaintiffs, respectively. The defendants include Martin Amaewhule and 26 others as the first set of defendants, and Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, the Chief Judge of the State, the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the second set of defendants.

The court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo as of July 5, 2024, until the motion for an interlocutory injunction is heard and determined.

Justice Stephen stated: “An Order of Interim Injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd Defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st-27th Defendants as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other Defendants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.”

Furthermore, the court directed for substituted service of the originating and other processes on the 1st-30th defendants by pasting the same at Quarters, opposite the former NDDC headquarters, off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The case has been adjourned until July 15, 2024, for the hearing of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.