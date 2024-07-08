check-out-the-stressful-process-a-lady-took-to-wear-a-nustache-nose-ring-(video)

A lady got mixed reactions after she actualised her desire to own a mustache nose ring and wore it in a video

She was excited about the fashion item and noted that she got it on Instagram and tried wearing it

The beautiful lady made several attempts but experienced some difficulty and revealed it wasn’t so with what she had watched online

A lady showed her love for a mustache nose ring, got one for herself on Instagram, and flaunted it online.

This image is for illustration purposes only. Image credit: Uwe Krejci

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted by @daveplayblogger, she displayed the process of wearing it and had some challenges fixing it inside her nostrils.

She noted that the sample video she watched that made her purchase the fashion item showed no issues while wearing it.

However, after several attempts of putting it on, she succeeded and was excited about it. She rocked the mustache nose ring on her curly hairstyle and got mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the nose ring

Several netizens have reacted to the lady’s mustache nose ring. See some of the comments below:

@amakaduru79:

“Una go just dey play rough play for this internet. Omo, wetin be this?”

@ayobami_ebraheem_273:

“This one na kolo”

@hyperbeatsz:

“This is another level of madness.”

@jbjunior123:

“No use am fight o.”

@pluto_perry762:

“See go see shege if she won comot am.”

@_callme_biggy_julius:

“Drug don finish all this online girls.”

@lebii.belaa:

“My gender dey do rubbish.”

@boszman_official:

“Carry cheap wig cover head wey brain no de mtcheew.”

@kingsley.kings.1004837:

“Mad people everywhere. Na why government no dey believe say we dey suffer.”

@cali_badlilvibe:

“Fashion is pain.”

Photo of schoolteacher with nose rings

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty teacher, Ferrier, generated a lot of mixed reactions online after she posted a photo showing her with two nose rings.

Many wondered why a secondary school would even allow someone with such hippy looks to teach their kids.

Many tweeps showed her much love, saying everything about her is cool, touting as a figure of postmodern black teachers.

Source: Legit.ng