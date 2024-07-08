check-out-the-show-stopping-outfit-a-rivers-bride-wore-for-her-traditional-marriage-(video)

The beauty of most traditional marriages in Nigeria is the outfits, music, and activities for the memorable occasion

A bride from Rivers state showed the beauty in her culture after she rocked a gold blouse and a basket-themed skirt

Her outfit was combined with a massive crown and other accessories that showed that she was ready for her special day

A bride from Rivers state looked gorgeous as she wore an exquisite off-shoulder blouse and a red basket-themed skirt that hung on her waist.

A bride from Rivers state looks stunning in her traditional outfit. Image credit: @riversbride

Source: Instagram

The beautiful celebrant @smurfy_dimples on Instagram rocked several coral beads on her neck, hands, and ears that gave her a royal look.

Her outfit was not complete without the traditional crown that had red, yellow, and black designs. She wore classy makeup that highlighted her beauty and held two white handkerchiefs to complement her attire.

The bride was dressed by some women in the room and was ushered outside the room by some ladies who danced before her.

Several social media users were awed by the cultural display and they hyped the bride’s look.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the bride’s video

See some of the comments of netizens about the bride’s outfit below:

@biebele_ajijola:

“If you are not from Okrika, try find Okrika friend abeg. E get why.”

@jen_etete:

“Rivers attires takes the lead with distinction.”

@stefinyyy:

“Ah ah. Can we all agree that Okrika brides are fire?”

@__oddiee_:

“Rivers people sabi this culture thing. God eh see attire na. Proudly Okrika.”

@sweetslice_pastries:

“This is so gorgeous… I am proud to be an Okrika babe.”

@hairsby_chiberry:

“Wholesome to watch.”

@style_n_glitz:

“Gush!! look at that blouse.”

@only1abiyeee:

“This is so beautiful.”

Rivers bride glows in 11 gorgeous outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride displayed her culture and how she wore 11 outfits with different accessories for her traditional wedding.

She was dressed by some women around her and looked stunning as she stepped out on different occasions.

The beautiful bride also danced before those in attendance as it was part of her culture in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng