check-out-the-gorgeous-suits-frank-edoho-wore-to-celebrate-his-52nd-birthday-(photos)

Presenter Frank Edoho celebrated a new age on Monday, July 8, and had his fans and colleagues celebrate him on social media

The 52-year-old, notable for anchoring Who Wants To Be A Millionaire show, rocked two lovely suits on his special day

Speaking about himself, the media personality, who is known for giving savage replies to trolls on social media, said he does not tolerate idiocy

Nigerian presenter Frank Edoho was in an excited mood on July 8 as he marked his 52nd birthday, rocking some exquisite suits.

Frank Edoho looks glamorous in his outfits. Image credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

He wore a white shirt and a turquoise blue tie over a wine-coloured suit. The show anchor, who shared the photo on his X page, complemented his outfit with a gleaming black and brown shoe which gave him a smart look.

Frank, whom many people know for hosting the now-rested Who Wants To Be A Millionaire show, flaunted a smile for his photo shoot session.

He posted another picture of himself on Instagram where he wore a dark blue two-piece suit with stripes. A turquoise blue shirt and a wine colour shirt were all he needed to achieve a perfect look for his special day.

Some of his fans said that he looked good as a 52-year-old and sent their birthday wishes. Known for giving clapbacks on X, he said he was the nicest and kindest man who does not tolerate idiocy.

See his birthday outfit below:

Colleagues and fans celebrate Frank Edoho

Several fans of the popular presenter celebrated him on social media. See some of their comments below:

@alibabagcfr:

“So you senior me with 10 years…. #agbaballer. Happy birthday .”

@iamvjadams:

“IDAN. Happy birthday Chiefo.”

@chivera_official:

“Happy birthday Legend. May God keep blessing and protecting you! Wish you good health, long life, and prosperity.”

@illblissgoretti:

“King, happy birthday. Frank White of the dapper Mafia. God bless you always bro.”

@rutie_xx

“We watched you grow right before our eyes! Happy birthday Chief!”

@Andrew622232

“@rutie_xx, you dey watch your father mate grow up before your eyes. Abirun, ofonu, blockhead.”

@OfficiaEdoOsasB

“Happy birthday sir. Is 52 your final answer? You still have 50-50 and phone a friend.”

@theonlychigul:

“52 where please? Kimon…35 is a good year….live long and prosper.”

@ayam_kachi:

“Happy Birthday Sir. Watching you as a teenage girl from the programs you anchored was one of the best things that happened to us. Here I am, a full blown grown woman. God bless you exceeding, Sir.”

Frank Edoho replies troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank made it the news once more over his unrivalled social media clapbacks.

The Who Wants to be Millionaire host was caught up in the mix of things after he declared his support for Peter Obi during the 2023 elections.

X users tackled him for being Igbo because of his political stance even after Edoho clarified that he is from Akwa Ibom; many months later, the TV star savagely replied to his troll, igniting reactions online.

