check-out-the-5-times-iyabo-ojo-slayed-in-trendy-gen-z-outfits

Actress Iyabo Ojo has great fashion taste and shows it with her outfits wherever she finds herself

The 46-year-old wears different kinds of attire and does it effortlessly without allowing her age to limit her

Her love for classy outfits and trendy styles often gives her the tag of a Gen Z mother, and she has owned it on different occasions

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is one classy woman whose ability to wear luxurious outfits is never in doubt.

Being a mother of two has nothing on the movie star as she often rocks trendy outfits that some people feel should be worn by teenagers and people in their 20s.

Iyabo Ojo looks fabulous in her lovely outfits. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

From wearing traditional outfits to trendy outfits, Iyabo has shown on different occasions that you can slay no matter your age.

Below are photos of the times Iyabo turned heads with her glamorous Gen Z outfits.

1. Iyabo slays in short dress

The role interpreter recently posted a picture collection of herself rocking a short black dress and a red jacket.

A gleaming silver line design was made on the jacket and she held a wine colour bag to complement her outfit. Her white and black sneakers gave her a Gen Z vibe.

She looked gorgeous in her bold glasses and had a stylish hairstyle that was packed like a ponytail.

Iyabo smiled in all her pictures and exposed her sparkling white teeth. Her colleagues and fans were pleased with her look.

2. Iyabo rocks Ankara trousers in style

The actress looked trendy in sassy Ankara trousers and a white crop top for the premiere of Lakatabu, a movie by her colleague, Odunlade Adekola.

She looked beautiful in her element and added a stylish Ankara headwrap to her outfit.

The movie star took her fashion game to another level as she held a portable silver bag that gave her a proper Gen Z vibe.

Her dark glasses, silver earrings and necklace did justice to her look. She exuded class as she combined her attire with a luxurious high-heeled shoes.

3. Iyabo turns head with classy jumpsuit

The beautiful mother of two showed her love for music as she joined singer, Michael Stephens, aka Ruggedman, during his Extended Play (EP) launch in Lagos.

She climbed the stage rocking a jumpsuit that extended to her bosoms and combined the outfit with a white singlet.

Her steeze was unmatched as she glowed in her silver earrings, necklace, and lovely glasses. She showed that her energy level was still intact as she sang along to the excitement of the crowd.

She wore fancy shoes on her outfit, which gave her a Gen Z vibe. Many people praised her for maintaining a beautiful shape despite being in her mid-40s.

4. Iyabo slays in white and blue dress

The lovely actress was at her usual best as she wore an exquisite dress for the birthday of music producer, Soso Soberekon.

The attire was styled with a white fabric on one side and a blue fabric on the other side. It had several buttons in the middle and both sides were not of equal length.

She blended her attire with beautiful black hair that looked glamorous on her. Her friends, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, and @shantizworld, were with her and they also wore dazzling outfits for the birthday party.

5. Iyabo exposes stomach in trendy crop top

The movie star wore a white crop top over her stylish jeans trousers for the 23rd birthday of her daughter, Pricilla Ojo. The gorgeous outfit exposed her stomach and gave her a perfect Gen Z vibe,

She made a gold hairstyle and wore silver earrings that complemented her attire. Her black high-heeled shoes and makeup were perfect for her outfit.

The mother of two turned up in style for her daughter’s birthday bash and had everyone talking about her looks.

Iyabo Ojo rocks classy dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo looked stunning as she turned up for the movie premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju).

She wore two shades of green which she combined with a ‘loud’ Afro hairstyle and expensive pieces of jewellery.

Her fans were in awe of her and they noted that she was supposed to win the Best-Dressed Female at the event, not Bobrisky.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng