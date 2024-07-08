check-out-photos-of-actress-uche-nancy’s-new-mansion-including-interior-worth-millions

Nollywood stars Lizzy Gold and Destiny Etiko have sent congratulatory messages to their colleague Uche Nancy over her new house

The two movie stars also shared different pictures of the palatial house online as they hailed Uche Nancy

Some other Nollywood stars, as well as fans and well-wishers, have taken to the comment section to laud Uche Nancy

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Uche Nancy as she acquired a new mansion worth millions in naira.

Nancy’s colleagues, Lizzy Gold and Destiny Etiko, shared the good news as they praised the notable filmmaker.

After posting photos of the palatial mansion, Lizzy revealed that it was more beautiful and massive in reality than in the pictures.

She also shared photos of the massive structure’s interior and hailed her colleague as a “woman King.”

“A A huge congratulation to you ..this house is more beautiful and massive on ground than in pictures….Weldone @uchenancy woman king is what I call her,” Lizzy wrote.

Celebrating Uche Nancy, Destiny Etiko also shared pictures and captioned it:

“Big mama @uchenancy Y Dey shut down normally A big congratulation one more time Cheers.”

Colleagues and fans celebrate with Uche Nancy

nanaakua_official:

“Congratulations to mummy @uchenancy ,much love from Ghana.”

shirleyigwe:

“Wow the interior is.”

queencybleeze:

“She’s indeed a woman king. Omo, she brag differently. Congratulations to her.”

tracy_empire:

“Congratulations you deserve it because you have really worked so hard to be here may God bless you with more life to enjoy your fruits of labor.”

rossyonyii:

“Congratulations to her. This is massively beautiful.”

valentino_khrist:

“That woman sabi better things.”

Halima Abubakar calls out Uche Nancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Halima Abubakar shared a receipt of Uche’s signature confirming she borrowed N250k from her and would pay back with interest.

According to Halima, the filmmaker dared her to call her out online.

Halima revealed Uche’s terrible work ethic and the way she uses people like slaves with peanut pay.

