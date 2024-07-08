check-out-list-as-president-tinubu-announces-measures-to-overcome-high-food-prices

1. A 150-Day Duty-Free Import Window for Food Commodities

a. suspension of duties, tariffs and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities (through

land and sea borders)

b. These commodities include Maize, Husked Brown Rice, Wheat and Cowpeas

c. Under this arrangement, imported food commodities will be subjected to a Recommended Retail

Price (RRP).

2. In addition to the importation by private sector, Federal Government will import 250,000MT of Wheat

and 250,000MT of Maize. The imported food commodities in their semi processed state will target

supplies to the small-scale processors and millers across the country.

3. Engage relevant stakeholders to set a Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) and mop up surplus

assorted food commodities to restock the National Strategic Food Reserve.

4. Continuous ramp-up production for the 2024/2025 farming cycle.

5. The Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee will be

inaugurated on Tuesday, 9th July 2024 with a view to developing and implementing policies that prioritize

livestock development and ensure alignment with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

6. Enhancement of Nutrition Security through:

a. the promotion of production of fortified food commodities and

b. offer necessary support to scale up the Home Garden Initiative by the Office of The First Lady

of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.