check-out-how-veekee-james-used-iron-on-her-hair-that-had-many-talking-(video)

Fashion designer Veekee James got her fans talking after she showed that rocking luxurious hair is part of her brand

She fixed a classy lace frontal wig that exuded elegance and opulence and looked excited rocking the fashion item

‘The celebrity stylist used an iron to give her expensive hair another beautiful look that she desired and it wowed many

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, showed her love for classy hair as she rocked a lace frontal wig in style.

Veekee James rocks beautiful outfits. Image credit: @veekee_james

The beautiful lady looked adorable in her hairstyle. She and her hairstylist took their beauty game to another level as Veekee sat on the floor and allowed her hair to rest on the bed.

Her hairstylist brought out a hot iron, pressed it on the fashion designer’s hair, and straightened it in the process. The hair looked more beautiful and Veekee smiled all through the video.

Several netizens stated that others should not try out what Veekee did with their synthetic hair at home. Others simply admitted that they iron their hair too.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to her video. See some of the comments below:

@ceejayhair_and_beauty:

“Let me warn all my women. No try this thing wey Veekee do with synthetic oh. Your body go tell you oh.”

@hairbyhovah_:

“This is me with my long wigs. I apply heat protectant and protein spray on it before ironing, the straightness is from the gods.

@that.dark.slimgirl:

“Thank God I’m not the only one using iron on my hair. That’s how you know good hair.”

@fortune0290:

“It’s very bad ironing hair.”

@kemcyscollection:

“Iron isn’t designed for our wigs though. It will damage it over time. But time is of essence here so what to do.”

@dammiosh:

“Apply heat protector o whether blend or human hair if not body, go tell you.”

