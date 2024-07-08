check-out-how-blessing-ceo-countered-peeps-judging-sophia-momodu,-advises-davido-(video)

Relationship coach, Blessing CEO, has shared her opinion on singer Davido and Sophia Momodu’s baby mama drama

She stated that she understands what Sophia is going through and it is only normal for her to be pained about Davido’s actions toward her

The mother of two also said that the child of Davido and Sophia, Imade, should stay with her mother while her father takes care of his responsibility

Relationship coach, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has said that singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, should focus on being a husband and father while he extends his duties to his child, Imade Adeleke.

Blessing CEO shares her take on Sophia and Davido’s child custody battle. Image credit: @officialblessingceo, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a video, Blessing noted that she understands what Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is going through considering that she is a single mother too.

According to her, Sophia has done well in taking care of Imade and Davido should stop ridiculing her on the internet.

Considering that they had a good relationship that produced a child in the past, Blessing advised that they sit down to discuss issues amicably.

The relationship blogger added that it was normal if Sophia felt pained by Davido’s child custody lawsuit and she decided to share receipts of the singer not being responsible for their child.

She said people criticising Sophia for sleeping with Davido whom she is five years younger than do not have any case. Besides, she advised Sophia to allow Davido to be involved in Imade’s life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Blessing’s video

Some TikTok users have reacted to Blessing CEO’s video. See their comments below:

@Edith C:

“Davido (OBO) is still very much in love with Sophia!”

@Amaraya:

“She didn’t instigate hatred in her because she hoped Davido would finally get married to her!”

@S m A R T S H A:

“That is the best. Let her allow Davido to see her daughter but not take her away.”

@Omotola Ogunle:

“You are the only one saying the truth on this matter.”

@Ivie royal:

“A child he claimed he named after his mother because he loved his mother so much and is the same child he’s putting through this situation.”

@chubbyeucharia:

“I swear, they no wan hear from Sophia.”

@lizyayan:

“Thank you for saying the truth.”

@ummu_ammarah:

“Even her hair is very long. Omo, Sophia is doing that mum thing very very well.”

Blessing CEO speaks about apologising to Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to her recent drama with Davido over alleged unpaid debt that led to her arrest.

The controversial relationship therapist revealed she apologised to Davido after realising she didn’t have the right to call him out.

Blessing, in the video, also hailed Davido, who she described as a man of peace; a comment that saw netizens suggesting she was scared of going to jail.

Source: Legit.ng