breaking:-panic-as-court-delivers-judgment-on-wike-vs-fubara-on-lg-crisis

A Rivers’ state Court of Appeal has struck out the suit seeking to elongate the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state

The Court of Appeal gave the verdict on the matter which has led to the crisis in the state on Monday, July 8

The lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike elongated the tenure of the council chairmen over the failure of the governor to conduct local government elections

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has dismissed two appeals filed by former local government chairmen loyal to Minister Nyesom Wike, seeking to extend their tenure.

The appeals were struck out due to lack of merit on Monday, July 8.

Why Rivers council chairmen went to court

The Punch reported that the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, the immediate past governor of the state, extended the tenure of the local government chairmen. However, the state high court derecognised the lawmakers, and they declared their action null.

Earlier, the state high court validated the state government’s action after upholding the de-recognition of the pro-Wike lawmakers.

According to Leadership, the chairmen’s tenure had elapsed last month, and they were challenging the lower court’s decision.

Rivers assembly divided

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has been divided into two factions, one loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the other to Minister Wike.

The Fubara-led faction screened and confirmed a commissioner nominee, Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara. On the other hand, the Wike-led faction gave the governor a seven-day ultimatum to present the 2024 budget proposal.

They argued that the governor’s failure to present the budget violated the Constitution and extant laws.

The House resolved to give the governor seven days to present the Appropriation Bill or face consequences.

The political tensions in Rivers State continue to escalate, with both factions at loggerheads over the budget and other issues.

