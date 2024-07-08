breaking:-nigerian-govt-takes-important-action-as-jamb-discovers-3,000-fake-graduates,-see-details

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja – The federal government of Nigeria has confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was ongoing.

Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, who made this known to The Nation on Sunday, July 7, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.

The 3,000 fake graduates are reportedly part-time candidates who forged their admission to be regular students just for them to participate in the NYSC. Photo credit: @ubasanius

JAMB recently disclosed that its quest to sanitise admissions into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions has resulted in the discovery of 3,000 fake graduates and illegal certificates.

This came as JAMB insisted that it would not compromise transparency in its admissions process.

Reacting to JAMB’s disclosure of ghost students, Tanko explained that the report of a panel that investigated allegations of degree racketeering in foreign and private universities was ready.

He stated that the ‘fake’’ graduates were part-timers who illegally found their way into regular programmes.

The minister explained:

“Investigation is ongoing and those identified will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The 3,000 are part-time candidates that forged their admission to be regular (students) just for them to participate in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC).

“The basis of it (their alleged crime) is a forgery and it is a punishable offence. The ministry will ensure that all due processes are followed to prosecute all those that are involved.’’

