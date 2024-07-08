Bayern Munich confirm Â£52m signing of Michael Olise on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace





Bayern Munich have confirmed the £52million signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has joined the Bundesliga giants on a five-year deal.

The French right winger was admired by Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, with the latter two clubs reportedly being permitted by Palace to speak to the Frenchman. Still, he decided to make a switch to Germany.

Bayern are said to have paid £52m to secure the France youth international’s services.

In a video shared on the club’s social media, the 22-year-old donned the Bavarian side’s famous red shirt.

He said: ‘The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club.

‘It’s a great challenge, and that’s exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.’

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund highlighted the key attributes that led them to pursuing a move for Olise.

‘Michael is quick, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack.’ Freund said.

‘His goals and assists stats are already outstanding. At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential.

‘Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise.’