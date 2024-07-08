aston-villa’s-alisha-lehmann-reunites-with-her-boyfriend,-luiz-at-juventus

Switzerland forward, Alisha Lehmann has completed her move to Juventus barely a week after her boyfriend, Douglas Luiz, moved to the Italian Serie A giants.

Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz have been dating each other for over three years, even though the Swiss lady was initially identified as a lesbian.

Despite their initial differences, the relationship has been growing stronger as they spent the last three years of their respective careers at Aston Villa.

Luiz, a 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder, broke up with the 25-year-old Swiss lady briefly over a year ago after the famous female footballer agreed for her half-naked pictures to be used as a magazine cover against his will.

The backup didn’t last for too long before they resumed their love affairs which they are never tired of displaying on Instagram.

Alisha Lehmann, who scored 14 goals in 74 appearances for Aston Villa women’s team, didn’t want to be too far from the Brazilian as she signed a three-year contract with Juventus earlier today, July 6.

After sealing the deal, the 2021-2022 Aston Villa’s Supporters Player of the Year award winner said: “I’m overjoyed. Juve has a great history – so much so that I have to be honest: I was a bit nervous when I got out of my car for my medical check-up and saw so many fans. But everything is great.”

On reuniting with her Brazilian boyfriend, Alisha Lehmann added: “For Douglas and me to be together in the same club is a dream.

“We have often played in different cities, so being able to have these great adventures in the same place is something wonderful.”