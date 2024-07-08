“As A Lady, Try To Have A Source Of Income” – Actress Omoni Oboli Advises

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has stressed the importance of financial independence for ladies.In an Instagram post, Omoni urged ladies, particularly those in relationships, to ensure they have a source of income.

She noted the necessity of finding something to do that generates income, noting that there is a great reason behind this advice.

“Sisters!!! I don’t know who needs to hear this…but as a lady, have what you do that brings income, especially if you are in a relationship. It might be tough, but find something, please, sis, anything! There’s a reason for this! Always remember that I love you, and God loves you too,” she wrote.