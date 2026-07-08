Amazon.com Inc. launches $25 billion bond sale to fund AI expansion

Amazoncom Inc launched a significant U.S. dollar bond sale on July 7, 2026, targeting at least $25 billion for AI infrastructure expansion. com Inc. launched a significant U.S. dollar bond sale on July 7, 2026, targeting at least $25 billion to fund its massive expansion into artificial intelligence infrastructure. The offering, structured in eight tranches, underscores a major shift in how tech titans finance capital-intensive projects like data centers and AI chips.

This latest transaction brings Amazon’s total bond issuance for 2026 above $72 billion, following a string of multi-billion dollar deals earlier in the year across U.S., European, and Canadian markets.

Amazon leads a record year for tech debt issuance

The tech sector’s appetite for debt is hitting historic levels as industry leaders pivot away from their traditional reliance on cash reserves. According to data from early 2026, tech companies have increasingly turned to the bond market to sustain the breakneck speed of AI development.

Vishal Khanduja, Head of Broad Markets Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, noted that these jumbo offerings are now becoming a baseline for the industry, rather than the rare events once reserved for era-defining acquisitions. But the sheer volume of supply is beginning to test investor demand.

Amazon’s Tuesday sale featured a variety of floating and fixed-rate notes with maturities ranging from three to 40 years. For the longest-dated 40-year portion maturing in 2066, initial price talk suggested a premium of about 1.45 percentage points above benchmark Treasuries.

While the deal attracted roughly $62 billion in orders, market observers noted this reflected a dip in demand compared to Amazon’s earlier $37 billion sale in March, which had drawn approximately $126 billion from investors.

This narrowing interest suggests that while the market remains open, the appetite for high-concentration tech debt may be reaching a point of fatigue.

The Seattle-based giant is not alone in its aggressive pursuit of capital. Tech firms issued a combined $159 billion in corporate bonds by June 9, 2026, already eclipsing the $108 billion sold in all of 2025. This flurry of activity is driven by the staggering costs of the “AI arms race.”

Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to reach $2.52 trillion this year, a 44% increase over 2025 levels. For hyperscale providers, maintaining a corporate hierarchy defined by scale requires unprecedented investment in physical infrastructure that cash flow alone cannot currently cover.

Market concentration and the rise of leverage

The influx of tech debt has fundamentally altered the risk profile of the investment-grade market. The technology sector now accounts for 11.8% of all private sector debt issuance so far in 2026, the highest share on record since 1999. Furthermore, the aggregate leverage ratio for hyperscale cloud providers has doubled in less than a year.

Rising from 0.9x in the third quarter of 2025 to 1.8x as of July 2026, this leverage now surpasses levels seen in the energy sector, traditionally the market’s most capital-intensive industry.

This rapid accumulation of debt has triggered warnings from major financial institutions. Goldman Sachs recently issued a client alert advising investors to hedge proactively against a potential debt bubble linked to hyperscale providers.

Because many portfolios are already highly concentrated in these names, new bond sales are frequently forced to offer pricing concessions to attract buyers. This trend mirrors broader economic concerns, such as how geopolitical assertions can impact supply chains, forcing companies to spend more to secure their future infrastructure.

Big Tech giants follow jumbo bond trend

Amazon is just one of several players pushing market limits. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, priced approximately $32 billion in notes in February 2026, including a rare 100-year sterling-denominated bond — the first century bond from a tech firm since 1997.

Meta and Nvidia have also tapped the market with $25 billion offerings earlier this year to finance their respective AI goals. These mega-sales are essential as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet are collectively projected to spend roughly $700 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, double their 2025 spending.

Despite the high stakes, firms are finding ways to optimize their balance sheets. While some projections like DHL Group’s profit goals show the strength of traditional logistics, tech’s shift toward industrial-scale borrowing marks a new era.

Amazon has reportedly informed its underwriters that after this $25 billion sale, it plans to halt further debt issuance for the remainder of 2026. This tactical pause may allow the market to digest the massive volume of tech paper issued over the first half of the year.

Testing the secondary market’s resilience

As credit spreads on AI-related bonds widen and exceed typical volatility ranges, the focus shifts to secondary market liquidity. Morgan Stanley projects that total AI-linked global debt issuance could reach nearly $570 billion by the end of 2026, a massive jump from the $236 billion recorded through May.

For a sector that once bragged about being “asset-light,” the transformation into the world’s most debt-heavy industrial engine is nearly complete.

The second half of 2026 will likely determine if these billion-dollar bets on AI can produce the returns necessary to service such an immense debt load. For now, investors are still buying, but they are doing so with greater caution and a higher demand for risk premiums.

The era of Big Tech as a cash-only powerhouse has been replaced by a new reality of expensive, high-stakes scale.