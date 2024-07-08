abuja-man-who-climbed-mast-arrested-for-attempted-suic@de





The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a man who attempted suic@de after he climbed a mast and threatened to jump unless his demands for the restoration of fuel subsidies and an end to insecurity are met.

the man identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushaufor, climbed a broadcast mast owned by Aso Radio and Television in the Katampe area of the FCT on Monday, July 8, 2024, to protest against insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the arrest in a statement said the man is in a stable condition

“Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09: 10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilized to the location,” the statement read.

“With much professional persuasions from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life

“He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it

“Suspect is presently in police custody and in a stable condition

“Further development will be communicated in due course.”