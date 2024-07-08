78yr-old-ex-labour-leader,-takai-shamang-kidnapped-in-kaduna

A former President-General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, NUEGW, now National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Mr Takai Shamang has been abducted in his hometown, Biniki, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.It was gathered that Shamang, 78, was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00 pm on Friday.

He was President General of NUEGW between 1982 and 1989.

Confirming the development, his daughter, Mrs Grace Abbin, said her father was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00pm on Friday.

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.