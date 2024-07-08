2024-paris-olympics:-usa-club,-bay-fc-send-forth-asisat-oshoala

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club, Bay FC, gave Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, a befitting sent forth as she prepares to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Asisat Oshoala who left FC Barcelona for the USA women’s football club earlier this year, is one of the 18 players coach Randy Waldrum invited for the Olympics, which will take place between July 26 and August 11

In a sent-forth ceremony Bay FC organized to celebrate their players who will represent their respective countries at the Paris Olympics, Oshoala was seen with a bouquet and a Nigeria flag wrapped around her upper body.

She stood behind a gigantic poster carrying the name of the club alongside other Bay FC footballers who are also billed to represent their respective countries at the tournament.

Among the players are Rachael Kundananji, who will play for Zambia at the Olympics and Lysianne Proulx, who will represent Canada at the tournament.

Asisat Oshoala is expected to join other Super Falcons players in Sevilla, Spain, as they commence camping for the games.

The Super Falcons, who have not played at the Games since 2008, are aiming to make a strong statement in Paris this summer. They are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan, and Brazil.