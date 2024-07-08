2024-copa-america-top-scorers-ahead-of-semi-final-stage

The 2024 Copa America has entered the semi-final stage as teams battle for the ultimate prize, which is to win the trophy.

While South American and North American football national teams are battling for the title, players are battling to win the Golden Boot at the end of the 2024 Copa America.

Ahead of the semi-final stage which will take place between Wednesday and Thursday, Lautaro Martinez, who started the competition like a man on fire, remains the highest goalscorer so far.

He couldn’t add to his four goals tally in the quarter-finals stage but he wouldn’t complain much as he has the opportunity to do so in the semi-finals.

The Inter Milan forward is closely followed in the goalscorers’ chart by 34-year-old Venezuela, Salomon Rondon, who is contracted to Liga MX club Pachuca. He currently has three goals in 2024 Copa America.

Uruguayan centre-back, Ronald Araujo, Vinicius Junior of Brazil, and the United States forward, Folarin Balogun, are on two goals, respectively.

Other players on two goals in the 2024 Copa America are George Bello of the United States, Jose Fajardo of Panama, José Córdoba of Panama, Darwin Nunez of Uruguay, and Daniel Munoz of Colombia.

Below are the 2024 Copa America semi-final fixtures and Kick-off time:

Wednesday, July 10

Argentina Vs Canada

01:00

Thursday, July 11

Uruguay Vs Colombia

01:00